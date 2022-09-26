Symba Talks Getting Advice From Dr. Dre

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

West Coast rapper Symba has been burning up radio airwaves and YouTube channels with his viral freestyles. He recently took his skills to wax by teaming with DJ Drama to release Results Take Time.

Symba’s latest project features contributions by Roddy Ricch, Pusha T, Key Glock, 2 Chain, and more. In addition, the Bay Area native got to work with legendary producer Dr. Dre.

Ebro Darden spoke to Symba for Apple Music 1’s Rap Life Radio. That conversation included the rising lyricist discussing Dr. Dre offering him advice after hearing the “Never End Up Broke, Pt. 2″ track.

“I went over there and then I had played it for him. And you know Dre, he just got that ear,” Symba told Darden. “He starts tweaking things and [suggests], ‘You should do this. You should say it like this. Turn this. Make this verse better. Do this.’ So I went back in on the song, dialed up, and made it a little better.”

The Atlantic Records signee added, “It’s not that he’ll make you rap it 50 times. What it is, is you have to be able to catch what he’s saying. So I’ve never rapped a verse 50 times with Dre. I done literally done three takes and been out of there. Because I can assess what it is, he’s saying. It’s not more so that he’s trying to get you to do it over and over. He wants you to act it out, so somebody can live through it with you.”

Results Take Time by Symba and DJ Drama dropped on September 16. Previously, Symba released Don’t Run From R.A.P. in December 2020. DJ Drama’s extensive catalog includes classic Gangsta Grillz mixtapes with T.I., Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, and others.