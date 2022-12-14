SZA Announces First North American Arena Tour

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The songstress taps Best New Artist nominee Omar Apollo as a supporting act.

Over the last several years, SZA has risen to mainstream status. The R&B singer-songwriter’s latest album, SOS, is on pace to pull in huge first-week numbers. Fans across the continent will get to see her live on stage in 2023.

SZA plans to head out on the road next year in support of her new body of work. The S.O.S. Tour will be the first arena tour of the Top Dawg Entertainment artist’s career.

The trek kicks off in Columbus, Ohio on February 21. SZA will also travel to other cities such as Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle, Vancouver, and Los Angeles.

Omar Apollo will serve as the opening act for The S.O.S. Tour. The Mexican-American performer scored a Grammy nomination this year for Best New Artist. Apollo released his Ivory album in April.

SZA won her first Grammy Award earlier this year. Her contribution to Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” helped secure a victory in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

For the SOS album, SZA recruited Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard as features. The LP is now projected to debut with close to 300,000 first-week units.

SOS follows 2017’s critically-acclaimed Ctrl. That Top Dawg/RCA release debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart with 60,000 album-equivalent units. The RIAA certified Ctrl as 3x-Platinum.

Tickets for SZA’s The S.O.S. Tour go on sale starting Friday, December 16 at 12 pm local time on szasos.com