SZA Annoyed By Shannon Sharpe’s Exchange With Coco Jones About “S.O.S.” Singer’s BBL

Was Shannon Sharpe’s question really that “tacky” or is SZA just being sensitive?

SZA appears to have announced her plans to boycott Shannon Sharpe’s podcast while sharing her frustration with a recent interview the former NFL star conducted with one of her R&B contemporaries.

Bel-Air series star and vocalist Coco Jones appeared on an episode of the Club ShayShay podcast with Sharpe last month. Along with discussing her dating life, career and run-ins with artists such as Lil Wayne and singer Teddy Swims, Jones also briefly spoke about SZA.

More specifically, she indirectly answered a question referencing the TDE superstar while responding to Sharpe’s inquiry gauging her opinion about SZA’s recent remarks—in which she expressed regret over getting her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.

“Recently SZA came out and said she regretted getting a BBL,” Sharpe said to Jones during the interview exchange. “Have you talked to anyone that regret it, like, ‘Whatever you do, don’t do this.'”

Jones simply replied, “Um, no,” adding, “The girls that I talk to, they be like, ‘Girl, do this.'”

SZA caught on to the clip and responded in the comments section of the post.

“Lmaooo now why would this be a question for coco,” SZA wrote in part. “Poor baby she handled it well now Shay Shay.”

In a follow-up comment she appeared to call out Sharpe behind the exchange, writing, “Incredibly tacky .. I wanted to come here too, dah well.”

Sharpe’s question was taken from SZA’s November 2024 interview with British Vogue in which she admitted that while she was initially “so mad” that she got the popular BBL surgery, she’s “enjoying” it now.

“I’m so mad I did that s##t,” SZA said. “I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid. But who gives a f##k. You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need that s##t. It doesn’t matter.”

Though Sharpe’s question to Jones didn’t land well with SZA, she initially appeared to be unfazed by it during the aforementioned interview with the fashion outlet.

“I’ll do a whole bunch more s##t just like it if I want to before I’m f###ing dead because this body is temporary,” she said.

SZA previously scolded her own fanbase over their comments about her body, which she described as “weird” and pinpointed comments like that as a reason why she has dialed back her interactions with fans as of late. Last December, the “luther” guest vocalist lashed out at a user on Twitter after a trip down memory lane sparked some shady comments, with the user in question replying to the throwback post in a remark which read, “aka before she got big and bbl culture like.”

A SZA Stan account responded to the tweet, adding, “stop don’t remind us,” prompting the SZA to fire back.

“Yall say weird s### like this and wonder why I’m different and don’t feel comfortable w yall anymore,” she replied. “Lol.”

SZA clarified in a follow-up post that she was addressing the fan account, not responding to the BBL remark.

“Yall do realize I mean different as in I don’t go on live+ talk and don’t communicate w yall like that anymore lmao,” she added. “Not different as in change my appearance tf.”

Check out the clip in question in the post above.