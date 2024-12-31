SZA Blasts “Weird” Fans Amid Body Shaming Jibes Over BBL 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

SZA fired back at fan accounts posting “weird” remarks after a throwback clip set body shamers going off about her BBL.

SZA is opening up about why she no longer feels “comfortable” interacting with her fans following a discussion about her Brazilian butt lift (BBL) on social media.

On Monday (December 30) a fan account shared a throwback video recorded in the early stages of the pandemic.

In the video, SZA is in the garden of her childhood home during lockdown, sharing some items she swiped from her mom’s closet.

The “Kill Bill” hitmaker reposted the video while reflecting on that period of her life.

“Covid was hard … my granny had just died,” SZA explained. “I was hella depressed n masking . Not eating. Over working out. but I always had my childhood home to n get lost. Still do. Grateful to be in a much better mental space now. s/o to those days tho.”

However, the trip down memory lane sparked some shady comments, with one person replying, “aka before she got big and bbl culture like.”

A SZA stan account responded to the tweet, adding, “stop don’t remind us,” prompting the singer to fire back.

“Yall say weird s### like this and wonder why I’m different and don’t feel comfortable w yall anymore,” she replied. “Lol.”

SZA clarified in a follow-up post that she was addressing the fan account, not responding to the BBL remark.

“Yall do realize I mean different as in I don’t go on live+ talk and don’t communicate w yall like that anymore lmao,” she added. “Not different as in change my appearance tf.”

SZA Reflects On Relationship With Fans

During a recent interview, SZA revealed she tries to maintain a close relationship with her fans despite her rapidly rising fame.

She reflected on her “intimate” connection with fans early in her career, which she is “trying so desperately to keep.”

SZA now selects a few fans to meet her backstage and has “A-Team” group chats with diehard followers.

“(One chat is with) day-one fan pages, (who) then became my friends. They keep me abreast of everything,” SZA told British Vogue. “I’ll be like, ‘Guys, should I delete this?’ They’ll be like, ‘No, you’re fine, but you should probably drop another version of that song because people want to hear that.’ They let me know so I don’t have to go look on the internet.”