SZA Breaks Billboard Record Set By Mary J. Blige More Than 15 Years Ago

SZA spent the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart of any lead female artist in history.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” reached its 16th week at the top of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, breaking a record once held by Mary J. Blige.

The Top Dawg Entertainment singer became the lead female artist with the most weeks at No. 1 in the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart’s history. Mary J. Blige’s “Be Without You” made it to 15 weeks atop the chart in 2006.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” generated 23.4 million U.S. streams in her record-breaking week on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The hit single racked up 6,000 downloads for the week.

“Kill Bill” appeared on SZA’s sophomore album SOS, which dropped in December 2022. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2023.

SZA now leads a list featuring some of the most successful women in R&B. Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Deborah Cox and Alicia Keys are just a few of the artists who spent 12 or more weeks at No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

“Kill Bill” cracked the overall Top 5 for most weeks at No. 1 in the chart’s history. SZA tied with Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” at 16 weeks. Drake’s “One Dance” and Jack Harlow/Lil Nas X collab “Industry Baby” spent 18 weeks at No. 1. Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” topped the list with 20 weeks.