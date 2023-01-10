SZA Celebrates Scoring First No. 1 Single As ‘Kill Bill’ Tops Global 200 Chart 

SZA continues to reap the rewards from her latest album, topping the charts with “Kill Bill,” her first-ever No. 1 single.
The SOS single soared up the Global 200 this week after debuting at No. 5 upon release three weeks ago, according to Billboard. “Kill Bill” then surged ten spots this week to No.1 from No. 11, earning the R&B singer her first chart-topping hit.
The St. Louis-born singer-songwriter shared her gratitude for finally reaching the No. 1 spot after previously scoring three top 10s.
“Number one GLOBALLY is incredible!! 🥹 I’m so GRATEFUL! Thank you to everyone around the world listening to SOS and kill bill 🫡🆘” SZA tweeted on Monday.
It’s not the only chart accolade SZA achieved this week, finding herself in the record books this week with SOS. She now has the No. 1 album in America for a fourth consecutive week.
Her sophomore studio LP held on to the Billboard 200’s top spot for a fourth consecutive week. SOS amassed another 125,000 equivalent album units and 162 million streams over the seven-day tracking period.
“I don’t have s### to say but thank you to God my ancestors my family my team and ALL OF YOU THAT RIDE FOR ME ! ESPECIALLY CAMP ⛺️!! Y’all my family too 🤍 we have so much more to come 🥹🤍 “ she said, celebrating her month-long reign atop the chart.
The new album earned SZA a place in the record books alongside legendary songstresses Janet Jackson and Alicia Keys. SOS marks the first female R&B album to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 since Janet Jackson’s janet. Additionally, the TDE release is the first female R&B album to control the Billboard 200 for four weeks since Alicia Keys’s As I Am.