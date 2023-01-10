SZA Celebrates Scoring First No. 1 Single As ‘Kill Bill’ Tops Global 200 Chart 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

SZA tops the Global 200 for the first time as “Kill Bill,” soared to the top of the chart as SOS ranked No. 1 in America for the fourth week.

SZA continues to reap the rewards from her latest album, topping the charts with “Kill Bill,” her first-ever No. 1 single.

The SOS single soared up the Global 200 this week after debuting at No. 5 upon release three weeks ago, according to Billboard. “Kill Bill” then surged ten spots this week to No.1 from No. 11, earning the R&B singer her first chart-topping hit.

The St. Louis-born singer-songwriter shared her gratitude for finally reaching the No. 1 spot after previously scoring three top 10s.

“Number one GLOBALLY is incredible!! 🥹 I’m so GRATEFUL! Thank you to everyone around the world listening to SOS and kill bill 🫡🆘” SZA tweeted on Monday.

It’s not the only chart accolade SZA achieved this week, finding herself in the record books this week with SOS. She now has the No. 1 album in America for a fourth consecutive week.

Her sophomore studio LP held on to the Billboard 200’s top spot for a fourth consecutive week. SOS amassed another 125,000 equivalent album units and 162 million streams over the seven-day tracking period.

“I don’t have s### to say but thank you to God my ancestors my family my team and ALL OF YOU THAT RIDE FOR ME ! ESPECIALLY CAMP ⛺️!! Y’all my family too 🤍 we have so much more to come 🥹🤍 “ she said, celebrating her month-long reign atop the chart.

The new album earned SZA a place in the record books alongside legendary songstresses Janet Jackson and Alicia Keys. SOS marks the first female R&B album to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 since Janet Jackson’s janet. Additionally, the TDE release is the first female R&B album to control the Billboard 200 for four weeks since Alicia Keys’s As I Am.