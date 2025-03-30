SZA Down To Collaborate With Chappell Roan – Here’s Why

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

SZA responded enthusiastically after Chappell Roan named her as a dream collaborator, sharing her excitement on Instagram and making it clear she feels the same way.

SZA wasted no time responding after Chappell Roan named her as a dream collaborator during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The Grammy-winning singer shared a clip of Roan’s interview on her Instagram, making it clear the admiration was mutual.

“Actually didn’t believe this quote when I saw it written til I saw it come out her mouth (just) now ’cause DEAD A*S SAME (sic),” SZA wrote, adding an emotional face and sparkle emojis before declaring, “pls we must.”

Roan didn’t hesitate when host Alex Cooper asked her to name an artist she’d love to work with.

Without explanation, she simply said, “SZA.”

SZA has been vocal about her appreciation for Roan’s artistry. After Roan’s performance at Lollapalooza last year, SZA praised her on Instagram, writing, “She makes me wanna keep making new music n art forever (sic).”

The “Snooze” singer also recently spoke about her admiration for Roan during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, calling her one of her favorite musical storytellers.

SZA also revealed she floated the idea of collaborating with Taylor Swift when they crossed paths at the Grammys.

“I think I mentioned that I would love to write with her and build some things together. I love her storytelling. She was open to it. I think she’s awesome. She’s so bossed up,” she said.

SZA’s Instagram post has fans hoping a collaboration with Roan could happen, though no official plans have been announced.