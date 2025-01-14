SZA Explains How Drew Barrymore Inspired Fan-Favorite “Ctrl” Song

Experience the touching moment when SZA reveals the true meaning behind her song ‘Drew Barrymore’ and the impact Drew Barrymore has had on her life.

SZA and Drew Barrymore shared an intimate moment years in the making recently after the chart-topping vocalist dished how much the actress meant to her while explaining one of her biggest hits.

On Monday (January 13), the “Snooze” hitmaker and Barrymore engaged in a heartfelt exchange during an interview that clearly left not only each other, but fans and viewers moved. The tear-jerking moment spurred amid discussion about the inspiration behind SZA’s fan-favorite song “Drew Barrymore” from her 2017 album Ctrl.

However, what started out as Barrymore giving the TDE signee her flowers for the song ended up turning into a confessional for SZA on the profound influence the actress has had on the her life.

Drew Barrymore and SZA have a warming moment together on her talk show



SZA began by expressing her excitement about being able to share the origins of the song’s title directly with Drew. “It wasn’t just titled after you, the energy that you carry,” SZA said. “Even my outfit is inspired by the way you’ve made me feel my entire life. Like the carefree, the understanding.”

She continued, revealing a deeply personal story about a letter she had written but never sent to Barymore. “When you’re younger and you’re a Black woman, there’s not a lot of examples all the time,” she explained. “And one of the few lovely white women that I looked up to so much on television, it was you because you were so yourself. You were quirky. Your smile wasn’t perfect. I have like a slight speech impediment and people laugh all the time. They’re like, ‘What is this saying?’ but I love the way you talk. Just all the you-ness of you.”

Barrymore, visibly touched, responded with a mixture of humility and gratitude, recalling a specific encounter they previously had discussing the song prior to the interview. And still, SZA’s admiration for Barrymore’s authenticity and spirit continued to shine through. “Your laugh, even in the movies and in real life, it just reminds me of all the things about myself that make me nervous, but on you it shines so brightly,” she said. “You gave me permission to be myself and feel like this is so cool and so not whatever. I just love it.”

Watch the touching exchange between the pair in the post above.