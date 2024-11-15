SZA Admits She’s “Mad” About Brazilian Butt Lift Operation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time SZA has broken her silence and addressed her thought process when it comes to her choice to get a BBL.

SZA has provided her unfiltered thoughts about her experience getting the Brazilian butt lift (BBL) operation in a new interview.

During a conversation with British Vogue, SZA says that while she was initially “so mad” that she got the popular Brazilian butt lift surgery, despite the fact she’s “enjoying” it now. While explaining that her fitness journey led to her decision to opt in to the operation at the top of 2022, the “Snooze” vocalist revealed she initially experienced a number of complications, including weight gain, before she reaped the rewards of her BBL.

“I’m so mad I did that s##t,” SZA said. “I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid. But who gives a f##k. You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need that s##t. It doesn’t matter.”

SZA remarked on her outlook on her decision making, seemingly alluding to her plans for additional plastic surgery, should her heart desire it, due to the fact that mortality is short lived—literally.

“I’ll do a whole bunch more s##t just like it if I want to before I’m f###ing dead because this body is temporary,” she said.

However, she did point out that the operation was truly more of a “want” rather than a “need” and explained that she still has “work” that needs to be done in other regards.

“It just wasn’t super necessary,” she said. “I have other s##t that I need to work on about myself. I need to get my f###ing mental health together … Not to say you can’t do those things simultaneously, just for me, I realize wherever you go, there you’ll be.”

Don’t get it twisted, though, SZA is still standing on the same business she stood on while belting the lyrics from her hit song “S.O.S.” from the peak of the proverbial BBL mountain tops, which found her singing “so classic, that a– so fat, it look natural, it’s not.”

She admits, “My booty look nice. And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much… I don’t know, sometimes natural. But I don’t even care. It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it.”

This isn’t the first time SZA has opened up about her decision to go under the knife for the BBL surgery. In an interview the TDE vocalist did with ELLE in 2023, she compared her voluptuous assets to that of an accessory, such as a purse.

“I treat my butt like a purse; it’s just there to enhance whatever else,” she told the outlet. “And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.”

She added, “I always wanted a really fat a## with less gym time. I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more a##.'”

Check out the post above to see SZA’s full remarks on the matter.