SZA Tells Kai Cenat New Music Coming Before End Of 2024

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

SZA has confirmed plans to release new music this year, describing it as a fresh chapter in her artistic journey.

SZA revealed she plans to release new music before 2023 wraps, sharing the news during a live stream with YouTuber Kai Cenat and Grammy-winning artist Lizzo.

While the R&B; singer stayed guarded on details, she admitted the project is already in progress.

“It will be out before the year is over,” SZA said when Cenat probed her about the release.

SZA declined to elaborate further but hinted it’s a major effort, describing it as a “whole new project.”

The Grammy-winning artist has maintained steady momentum since the release of her sophomore album, SOS, in December 2022.

Initially teasing a deluxe edition of SOS, SZA later announced the additional material had evolved into a standalone album titled Lana.

This new project would continue her prolific streak, marking her third major release in just over a year.

Details about Lana remain scarce, but SZA has previously shared insights about her creative evolution.

In a December 2024 interview with British Vogue, she indicated that her upcoming music would reflect her personal growth and newfound perspective.

“I think I am making music from a more beautiful place. From a more possible place versus a more angsty place,” she told the publication. “I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. It’s s**t that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point. Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get.”