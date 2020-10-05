SZA Responds To Drake Rapping About Dating Her In 2008

(AllHipHop News)
Drake has one of the most talked-about lines from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s new album Savage Mode II. On the track, “Mr. Right Now,” the Canadian raps, “Yeah, said she wanna f–k to some SZA, wait ’cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”
The Top Dawg Entertainment singer took to Twitter over the weekend to respond to Drake’s bars. She essentially confirmed that the two musicians dated in the past and made sure to point out that the relationship happened in 2009 when she was clearly over the age of 18.
“So It was actually 2009 lol.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol. I think he [just] innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm… it’s all love all peace,” tweeted SZA.
The “Hit Different” performer later added, “I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.” Drake would have been around 22 or 23 at the time.
Over the last few years, Drake has faced allegations from the public of grooming underage girls – such as Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish – in order to establish a sexual relationship with minors. He has not been accused by any of the girls or women. Eilish, 18, defended having text conversations with Drake by saying the 33-year-old star is just a fan of her artistry.
— SZA (@sza) October 5, 2020