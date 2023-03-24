SZA Scorches The Internet In New SKIMS Campaign

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

SZA has the internet talking about her addition to Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS campaign.

SZA has been tapped to front the new campaign for SKIMS.

Founder Kim Kardashian announced she had selected the singer-songwriter to star in the latest marketing imagery for her underwear and shapewear line.

“SZA’s honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled,” praised Kim. “She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in SKIMS’ latest campaign.”

Photographed by Greg Swales, the images feature SZA – real name Solána Rowe – posing in designs from the popular Fits Everybody collection.

And the star was thrilled to be asked to collaborate with Kim on the project.

“I’m excited to be in SKIMS’ latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy,” she gushed.

The new campaign comes as SZA wraps up her final SOS Tour dates. She is set to perform at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, tonight (March 23rd).