SZA Scores Her First Solo Hot 100 Top 10 Single With “Good Days”

“Good Days” by SZA has become a streaming juggernaut. The R&B track currently sits at #2 on both Apple Music’s Top 100: USA chart and Spotify’s Top 200 United States chart.
That success on those streaming platforms helped SZA jumped into the Top 10 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. “Good Days” climbed from #23 to #10 on the most recent tally. This is SZA’s first solo Top Ten entry.
Previously, the Top Dawg Entertainment vocalist reached the Top 10 as a feature on Maroon 5’s “What Lovers Do” as well as the Oscar-nominated “All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar off Black Panther: The Album.
“Good Days” accumulated 20.1 million streams in the latest tracking week. SZA’s single climbed one spot to #2 on the Streaming Songs chart. It also reached a new high of #38 on the Digital Song Sales chart (3,000 units).
“Listen to me .. I’m so f###### speechless I JUST WANNA SAY THANK YOU FOR TAKING US TO THE TOP F###### TEN I DONT UNDERSTAND HOW WE GOT HERE BUT GOD IS ACTUALLY WYLING. LMAO Wow THANK YOU SO MUCH I LOVE YOU!! BEYOND THE INNANNETS!! GOOD DAYS VIDEO COMING SOON AFFFF,” tweeted SZA on Monday afternoon
