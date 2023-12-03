SZA Says Songs Are “Ruined’ After Being Leaked

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

SZA is frustrated with leaked music ruining her unfinished songs. Find out why she’s telling fans to not bully her into releasing music.

SZA has stated that songs become ‘ruined’ after being leaked. The Grammy Award winner has recently expressed her frustration over the leaked music shared online.

“When people leak my songs, they ruin them,” SZA, 34, told Variety in a new interview. “Then it’s not mine anymore; it’s actually yours. It’s something unfinished that you decided was ready to be shared. And it’s like, F**k you. Now I’m not releasing it.'”

SZA continued, “Play your leak, but you’re not gonna bully me into dropping music. I’m now embarrassed by this less-than-correct version that you put out. You’ve sent me into a weird space creatively when you could have just waited for me, but you’re selfish.”

Elsewhere in the interview, SZA, real name Solána Rowe, detailed her upcoming deluxe edition of her 2022 album SOS, titled Lana. The singer explained that the name was inspired by her first tattoo, which she got because she couldn’t afford the six letters of Solána.

“It was gonna be (SOS) outtakes and some new songs, but it’s become more than I expected,” she said of the album. “It was gonna be really soft because I had made all my screaming points, and I just wanted to glide and not think (too much) and get out of my own head – I was so happy to say some st that didn’t mean a fking thing.”

“It’s definitely turning into its own album… and I guess I could drop a new album randomly because no one’s actually expecting that from me right now,” SZA continued. “But I can’t tell if now’s the time to be consistent or carefree. On the one hand, it’s like, ‘What would Beyonce do?’ but I am also deeply inspired by people who do whatever the f**k they want, like Frank Ocean and Andre 3000.”

The musician added, “Some of my favorite songs were the ones that I dropped on SoundCloud (early in her career) because it was so stress-free.”