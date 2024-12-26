SZA Splits With Manager Punch Amid Criticism Over “Lana” Album Delays 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

SZA revealed her longtime manager, Terrence “Punch” Henderson, “stepped away abruptly,” complicating her album release.

SZA has confirmed that she parted ways with her longtime manager Terrence “Punch” Henderson, only five days after releasing her new album, Lana.

The move follows delays of her highly anticipated project, which serves as the deluxe edition of her 2022 LP, SOS.

The singer addressed the split on social media following speculation fueled by Punch updating his bio to remove SZA and criticism suggesting the Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) co-president was responsible for delaying the Lana album.

Despite the split, SZA expressed her love and appreciation for Punch and urged fans to fall back.

“To be clear, I love Punch deeply!” she wrote on Instagram. “NO ONE should be attacking him or being cruel on my behalf,” SZA wrote. “Sometimes people grow apart, and that’s okay.”

She added, “Nothing to celebrate. The end of an era. I wish him the best, whatever his choices may be.”

SZA also claimed Punch “stepped away abruptly,” making the album release “tricky.”

@SZA’s official statements about how she is not being managed by TDE Punch anymore, via Instagram. I personally read her comments about this. Those are really SZA’s statements about this new development.

Camp SZA.

⛺️ pic.twitter.com/Myf74VWq7v — 💙 King Alexander Thee Greatest 💙 (@RealSuperManXO) December 26, 2024

Punch addressed the situation on X (Twitter) writing, “SMH. Change your bio and everything goes haywire. Sheesh. I’m beginning to suspect some of you guys don’t fancy me very much.”

He also appeared to throw shade at SZA in a series of follow-up tweets.

“It kind of bothers me how the true meaning of “crash out” got diluted and reduced to someone just saying mean things. Random thought,” he shared. “Madness, as you know, is like gravity. All it takes is a little push.”

SZA also posted a subliminal message seemingly aimed at Punch, warning, “Now now now … let’s keep it cute. It’s Christmas.”