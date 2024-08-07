SZA Stops Touring To “Get Her Life Together”

SZA announced she’s stepping back from live performances for the foreseeable future, sharing the news with her fans on Twitter (X).
The “Good Days” artist, whose real name is Solána Rowe, revealed she won’t be taking on any concerts “for a while” in a candid post.
“Yesterday was my last show for a while,” she wrote. “Finally bout to get my life together thank u God (sic).”
SZA’s announcement comes on the heels of her weekend performance at the Osheaga festival in Montreal, Canada.
The summer has seen the singer-songwriter command stages across the U.S. and Europe, culminating in a headline spot at Glastonbury in June.
Yet amid SZA’s bustling tour schedule, she’s decided to hit pause. She didn’t indicate whether her time away from the stage will be spent crafting new music.
Previously, SZA discussed her creative journey and her choice to write about the concealed aspects of her life. Reflecting on her songwriting process, the 34-year-old shared insights with Variety in December.
“There’s mad aspects to my life,” the 34-year-old explained to Variety in December 2023. “But people don’t really know that, because all I sing about are the hidden aspects that I think are more interesting. Honestly, I could write about jet-skiing with my friends, but I don’t want to make a song about that, and I don’t want to hear a song about it either.”