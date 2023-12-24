SZA Wishes She Could Control Her Bad Temper

SZA wishes she didn’t have such a short temper. During a recent sit-down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the Grammy Award winner shared that she is currently prioritizing personal growth.
“It’s so hard,” SZA said when asked how hard it is to prioritize what makes a healthy relationship. “My biggest priority now is being an emotionally regulated person with healthy relationships.”
The “Kill Bill” hitmaker shared that she prays “to be slower to anger, like I literally pray, like oh, you know, may I be slower to be anger, may I be calm, like filled with love and kindness.”
SZA, 34, noted that she wants to be a “good person so badly… and not in like the idea of what a good person is, I want to be honest enough to create boundaries, healthy boundaries and I want to be honest enough to say no.”
Elsewhere in the interview, SZA opened up about the downsides of being a public-facing person.
“I’m still the shy person from high school, I hate being perceived, I hate coming outside, I don’t want to party, I don’t want anybody to look at me, honestly,” she said. “I don’t want to take pictures, I hate being on video, it’s the bane of my existence. It makes me really really uncomfortable in a way that I cry.”