SZA’s ‘SOS’ Becomes First R&B Album To Spend Its First Seven Weeks At No. 1 Since 1987

The “Kill Bill” songstress etches her name next to the late Whitney Houston.

R&B singer/songwriter SZA continues to cement her name in the music record books with SOS.

The Top Dawg Entertainment vocalist’s sophomore studio LP remains at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for a seventh consecutive week. SOS earned 111,000 equivalent album units during the latest tracking period.

SZA’s SOS is now the first R&B album to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since Whitney Houston’s Whitney in 1987. Whitney held the top spot for 11 straight weeks.

In addition, SZA’s seven-week reign atop the Billboard 200 puts her in rare company for the modern era. 2021’s Encanto soundtrack was the last album to hold the #1 position for seven consecutive weeks.

Only two other female acts from the 21st century have had an album lead the Billboard 200 for as long as SOS. Taylor Swift and Adele both have multiple projects that have pulled off that feat in the last 27 years.

SOS hosts the “Good Days”, “I Hate U,” “Shirt,” and “Kill Bill” singles. The latter track currently holds the #2 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart behind the #1 song “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus.

SZA’s 2017 album, Ctrl, is a chart juggernaut too. After peaking at No. 3 in 2017, the TDE/RCA Records-backed release has remained on the Billboard 200 for more than 290 weeks.

Elsewhere on the most recent Billboard 200, Trippie Redd debuted at No. 3 with his Mansion Musik project. The Ohio-raised rapper now has seven Top 10 entries in his career.