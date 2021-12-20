T.I 3-Day Giving Spree For 5th Annual Holiday Caravan

T.I and his Harris Community Works team gave out gift bags and hundreds of other presents during their yearly gift drive.

T.I spent three days giving back to his community during his 5th Annual Holiday Caravan last week.

The “Whatever You Like” rapper and his non-profit organization, Harris Community Works were filled with the holiday spirit as T.I personally handed out gifts across Atlanta.

“I’m proud to be able to give back to people who need it most. I’m honored to be an instrument and a vessel for good. It’s a blessing to be a blessing.” said T.I.

Day one began with a lunch at the Trap Music Museum for his Next Level Boys Academy hosted by Papa Johns. The academy works with young men and aims to keep them out of the criminal justice system with programs also available to first-time offenders.

Next, T.I visited the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta- Egleston Hospital where he met with children and handed out hundreds of toys.

Finally, T.I and his caravan pulled up on the recent graduates of DeKalb County Accountability Courts. The rapper met with the graduates who completed an alternative sentencing program to help them stay out of prison. He presented them with Walmart gift cards to assist with their reentry into society.

T.I also handed out gift bags containing limited edition custom t-shirts with the quote, “If your heart filled with faith then you cannot fear,” a lyric from his song “No Matter What.”

T.I On His Final Album

Meanwhile, T.I recently revealed that he’s working on new music, however, his next release will be his last. “My next album is ‘Kill The King,’” T.I told Killer Mike. “It will be my next and final album.”

The self-proclaimed “King of the South” revealed why he refers to himself that way.

“I think two things happened, I made others aware that it was okay to say you were king,” T.I said. “I might have been the first to say it out loud…if that can plant the seed for others after me to now feel that they’re king, that’s exactly what prompted me to do it.”