T.I. Addresses Rumors Rapping About His Friend Urinating On Drake Was Meant To Be A Diss

(AllHipHop News)
“So drunk in LA, end up p#####’ on Drake. S###, f### it, that’s still my brother since back in the trap house,” spit Tip “T.I.” Harris on his new record “We Did It Big” featuring John Legend. That song re-ignited conversations about Drake allegedly taking an accidental g############ in front of a theater full of people.
Many OVO stans were livid that T.I. brought back up the rumors that were first mentioned by Meek Mill during his highly-publicized feud with Drake in 2015. Some people took the “We Did It Big” bars as a diss directed at Drizzy. On the latest episode of Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, T.I. was asked if he intended to disrespect Drake with those lyrics.
“When I said it right now, it wasn’t to victimize [Drake]. It was like, ‘Yeah, that s### happened.’ I was p##### off at my partner when it happened,” Tip told Ebro Darden. “The wildest s### I’ve ever seen before in my f###### life. But, I ain’t had no malicious intent. You do know these blogs they gonna flip it however. I don’t see how that could ever be taken as a diss. I don’t see how it could be.”
The Rap Life Radio interview also included Tip talking about his The L.I.B.R.A. album. In particular, the Atlanta rap legend discussed collaborating with his son, Domani, on the track “Family Connect.”
T.I. said, “It made me proud that we went from him coming to me for approval for his music, the standard being if I say his verse is good enough. It went from that to him telling me, ‘Yeah, you did that.’ Watching him grow into that space, that was real dope.”