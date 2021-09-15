T.I. Addresses Sexual Assault Accusations: I Ain’t Negotiating With Terrorists

Tip is still denying he and his wife were involved in drugging, kidnapping, and raping women.

Eight months ago, several women began accusing Clifford “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris of sexual misconduct. The Hustle Gang frontman posted an Instagram video in January denying the allegations, but that did not stop the story from spreading.

T.I. recently sat down with Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade for a live episode of the Big Facts podcast. The conversation included T.I. being questioned about the serious accusations leveled against the celebrity couple.

“Listen, man, that s### don’t hurt me,” said the 40-year-old rapper/actor. When Big Bank brought up the reports of T.I. and Tiny allegedly drugging and kidnapping multiple women, Tip responded, “S### didn’t happen!”

The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly launched a sexual assault investigation into the Harrises. An attorney for T.I. and Tiny is quoted saying, “We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.”

As of press time, neither Clifford Harris nor Tameka Harris have been charged with any crimes in connection to the sexual assault and human trafficking allegations. T.I. mentioned law enforcement while speaking with the Big Facts crew.

“They sent that s### to the feds. They sent that s### to GBI [Georgia Bureau of Investigation]… I trust any legal, law facility to do their job,” T.I. told the audience inside Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre.

The T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle star went on to say, “Stupid people listen to stupid people. It’s as simple as that. Stupid people listen to stupid people. The name of the show is [Big Facts]. You show me one m############ big fact on the subject and we can continue the discussion.”

After Big Bank suggested some people just want T.I. to apologize for his alleged behavior, the 3-time Grammy winner fired back, “I done told y’all before. I know from whence my blessings come. I ain’t g###### negotiating with no terrorists. Do your worst.”