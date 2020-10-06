T.I. and AllHipHop.com Gives Away $12K in The L.I.B.R.A. Stimulus Package

(AllHipHop News)
In celebration of his latest project, The L.I.B.R.A (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta) out on October 16, Atlanta rap icon, Tip “T.I.” Harris is doing his part to stimulate public intrigue with a record promotion that rewards those fans who really know why he is the King of the South.
Starting today, October 6, the Grand Hustle mogul has partnered with AllHipHop.com on The L.I.B.R.A. Stimulus Package challenge, a ten-day cash giveaway that will leave 10 lucky participants with $1,200.
READ MORE: Pick Your Favorite Song On “T.I. vs TIP”
Rules of engagement are simple. To enter the contest those who have been down with the hustle for almost 20 years have to prove it by posting one of their favorite songs from each of his ten chart-topping albums, starting with his 2001 debut release, I’m Serious.
Each day, a random person will be selected and take home that daily prize.
The release of The L.I.B.R.A. is kinda a birthday gift from the “Whatever You Like” rapper.
On September 25, he turned 40 — a milestone for the man that statistics once predicted by 21 he would be dead or in jail. He has proved the naysayers wrong by exceeding all expectations. He is a business owner and jumped head-first into social activism and political discourse.
As an artist, T.I. is an actor, a producer, and has made an impact in Hip-Hop in a way that few have ever thought of (he is the Godfather of Trap).
Finally, he is a family man that publicly defies the stereotype that Black men aren’t good fathers.
READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: T.I. Turns 40, Reveals New Album Title & Imparts Wisdom
If his latest single, “Ring” featuring Young Thug is any evidence of what is to come, his new project, like so many of the endeavors that he has touched, is pure gold.
Tip worked with Phillyglyboy to directed the fun video that captures just where this grown man is in his life:
“When sh*t get wrong, it can’t go right
Now I’ve been known to get s### blown
Up out of proportion, bomb on site
Be careful with your body, put that on ice
I’m not gon’ tweet, I’m not gon’ type
Whatever you say, okay, alright
You pick your fate, you pay your price
Just know I do not play, alright, alright”
The L.I.B.R.A. Stimulus Package contest is definitely fate you get to pick that will be advantageous, a word we know Tip co-signs, be the right price to pay.
The Contest ends on October 16 with the release of his 11th studio album of the same name which will feature John Legend, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, and more.