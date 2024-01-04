T.I. And Tiny Accuser Allegedly Demanded $10 Million On New Years Eve

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T.I. and Tiny claim they are the victims of extortion in the aftermath of sexual assault charges being filed against them in California.

In a dramatic turn of events, the attorney representing the accuser in the case against T.I. and Tiny Harris demanded a payment of $10 million shortly before the expiration of the statute of limitations, according to sources with AllHipHop.

This request, reportedly made at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, came merely three hours before the legal statue of limitations. The demand, is a blatant attempt at extortion, our source said.

“This is a total shake down,” the source told AllHipHop exclusively. “The accusers attorney demanded a payment of $10million.” This comes on the heels of the news that the Jane Doe had been trying to recieve payment for years.

In response to a lawsuit alleging sexual assault and battery filed in California, the music artists T.I. and Tiny Harris have strongly denied any wrongdoing. The lawsuit, brought by an individual identified only as Jane Doe, claims the couple assaulted her in a hotel room circa 2005. The Harris couple issued a statement to AllHipHop, emphasizing their consistent denial of these accusations over the past three years. They assert the claims are baseless and represent an attempt at extortion, and they express a determination to defend themselves in court.

The legal action stems from an encounter that reportedly began at a party at the home of musician Coolio, where the plaintiff and a friend met a man known as Caviar, who is said to have been working for T.I. and Tiny. The introduction to the couple allegedly occurred the following night at a nightclub in Los Angeles. The lawsuit details a series of events that night, including the plaintiff consuming drinks provided by Tiny, which led her to suspect she had been drugged.

The narrative then describes a sequence of events in a hotel room, involving T.I. and Tiny, which culminated in the alleged assault. The plaintiff recalls feeling disoriented and ultimately waking up in pain, leaving the hotel room the following morning with the assistance of a security guard.

The lawsuit against T.I. and Tiny includes charges of sexual assault, battery, false imprisonment, and negligence. It was filed nearly two decades after the alleged incident, enabled by California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, which allows for civil claims to be brought forward despite traditional statutes of limitations