T.I. Calls Out Accusers In New Video For “What It’s Come To”; Announces Final Album

T.I. has a message for the women, and the lawyer accusing him and his wife Tiny of sexual assault!

Atlanta rapper T.I. Harris has dropped the video for his latest song, “What It’s Come To” and he pulls no punches.

The 4:43 minute video portrays a dramatic representation of the current sex scandal that has been in the news headlines for months involving him and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

The Hip-Hop couple has been accused of sexual assault, drugging, and kidnapping, dozens of victims, however, both vehemently denied the allegations.

“What It’s Come To” as a song is T.I.’s way of getting his side out —basically sharing that he is being plotted on and extorted because he and his wife are famous and rich.

Within the video, we are introduced to a woman, supposedly Sabrina Peterson, in her personal “war room” strategizing on how to bring her former friends down.

We see how she contacted other girls with a “get rich” scheme and then later met up with a chicken-eating fumbling lawyer.

Later, they all connect to unveil their plan to bring “The King of the South” down at a press conference — revealing that they had proof that he and his wife were sexual predators.

The visual shows the girls as money-hungry and stripper-like sexy. And while many of the women accusing the Harris’s are not known, it is clear that this video is a parody of what T.I. sees as a circus of a case.

Earlier this year, a lawyer named Tyrone A. Blackburn says that he was contacted by 30 different women who have alleged to have been either sexually assaulted, escaped an alleged attempt of sexual assault, and/ or witnessed these crimes happening.

The attorney’s spokesperson, Erica Dumas also said that there are 11 victims and 10 of them are women. While investigations are underway, the Harris’s#### show on VH1, “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” has come to a halt.

There have also been no arrests made on the alleged victims’ behalf.

At the end of the video, T.I. also announced his next album Kill The King would be his final album.