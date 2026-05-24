T.I. Explains How He Rihanna Ended Up On “Live Your Life”

T.I. reveals how he got Rihanna on his hit “Live Your Life,” explaining his initial doubts and the producer’s crucial role in making it happen.

The Atlanta rapper opened up about the behind-the-scenes story of one of his biggest hits. In a recent interview with Billboard, T.I. explained how he managed to get Rihanna on “Live Your Life,” a track from his album Paper Trail, which became a massive chart success when it dropped in 2008.

The collaboration with Rihanna on “Live Your Life” came together quickly.

T.I. wrote it overnight after Just Blaze got him the record. He took it home like homework and penned it the same night. When they came back to the studio, they started thinking about who could sing the hook.

He said that when producer Gee Roberson first suggested bringing Rihanna into the mix, he was skeptical.

“I’m first thing I’m thinking is ‘she not going to do that,'” T.I. explained. But Robinson believed it could work.

“He was like ‘hey all we could do is ask’ so we asked and she did and the rest was history,” T.I. said.

The gamble paid off big time. “Live Your Life” became one of T.I.’s signature records, helping cement his status as one of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars.

The collaboration with Rihanna remains one of the most celebrated moments in both artists’ careers, proving that sometimes the best creative decisions come from taking a chance on an idea that seems unlikely at first.

The track sampled “Dragostea Din Tei” over an instantly recognizable production. T.I. has been reflecting on his classic hits as he makes his return to music in 2026.

The rapper recently dropped new material, including “Let Em Know,” produced by Pharrell Williams, signaling his comeback after stepping back from the spotlight.

His new project, Kill The King, marks a big moment for the Grand Hustle CEO as he continues to build on his legacy.