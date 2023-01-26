T.I. Explains Why He Was Unwilling To Sign 21 Savage & Young Thug For $1M Deals 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

T.I. has no regrets over his decision not to sign Young Thug and 21 Savage for a $1 million deal early in their careers.

The Atlanta rapper opened up about passing on the chance to give them a seven-figure deal with his Grand Hustle label. During his interview with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast, T.I. explained why he wasn’t willing to go ahead with the deal.

“At this point in my career, I find it honorable to be able to tell new artists when they come up to me,” he said. “You know, 21 Savage, [Young] Thug. A lot of them come up to me, ‘Aye man, give me a million, Tip. I don’t care what you do, just give me a million and let me handle it from there.’”

However, T.I. turned the opportunity to sign them due to the amount he’d have to take from them in return.

“Like nah, I ain’t gonna do that,” T.I. continued. “Because if I give you a million, I gotta take back something that’s gonna be worth way more, and we ain’t gon’ be able to be friends from there. I always tell ’em, man, ‘Don’t worry about the money up front ’cause it’s gon’ come.’”

T.I. has no regrets about signing the pair adding he was right about patiently waiting for the money to come.

“I remember telling that to Slime, I remember telling that to 21. And even Savage, every time he sees me now, he’ll hit me and say, ‘Aye, it came.’ And that puts a smile on my face because I just know how impactful every generation has the opportunity to be even more than the last.”

Check out the clip below and the full interview at the end of the page.