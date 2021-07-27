T.I. Faces Backlash For Mentioning Lil Nas X In Defense Of DaBaby’s “Homophobic” Comments

This year’s Rolling Loud Miami festival will be memorable for several reasons, one being DaBaby’s highly-publicized set. The North Carolina native made headlines for what he said during his performance which eventually led to T.I. catching heat as well.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of [those] deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your p#### smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking a n####’s dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up,” DaBaby told the Rolling Loud crowd.

Critics claimed DaBaby was being homophobic because he was seemingly singling out gay men, particularly ones who may be HIV positive. He later attempted to explain his point by suggesting both heterosexual and homosexual festivalgoers were enjoying his performance at Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium.

DaBaby this is weird to say?? Wth. pic.twitter.com/MDBQEZ2NsA — ➰ᴺᴹ (@KingSeanSwae) July 26, 2021

Atlanta-based rap star T.I. then jumped into the conversation. First, the Grand Hustle leader commented on Instagram, “If Lil Nas X can kick his s### in peace… so should DaBaby 🤷🏽‍♂️. #equality.”

After catching backlash online for that IG statement, T.I. took to his own Instagram account to try and add more context to his point about openly gay musician Lil Nas X. Tip’s explanation video caused even more negative reactions.

T.I. said:

Social media’s full of confusion and words are often misconstrued. And to be honest with you, if homosexuals have more rights than heterosexual people just say that. Let’s let that be the law. Is that the law? I just feel like, I respect g###, especially the ones who have the courage and bravery to step out and live in their truth, I respect that… But, I respect it the same way if you’re a heterosexual person, I respect it the same way. So I ain’t even seen what all the hoopla about, some of y’all m############ just be up in arms and fake caring about s### just cause you ain’t got s### going on in your life over here. Ain’t nothing in the world gonna make me hate nobody just because they do something different in the bedroom that I do. It ain’t none of my business. @troubleman31 Instagram

In addition, T.I. stated: