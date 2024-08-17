T.I. Hypes Up Young Thug Prison Release As Fulton County D.A. Race Hinges YSL RICO Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T.I. celebrates Young Thug’s birthday and shows support for the rapper amid his legal challenges. Could this be the start of a comeback for Thug?

T.I. just predicted Young Thug will have a major comeback if he beats his YSL RICO case in his recent birthday shout-out to slime—and now it appears as though the dismissal of his case could be on the horizon.

Along with artists such as Gunna, T.I took a moment on Friday (August 16), to acknowledge the Atlanta rapper’s 33rd trip around the sun, despite his confinement in Cobb County Corrections. In the caption of the post he shared on Instagram, T.I. recognized nearly all of Thug’s aliases while also providing a spark of positivity and support for his “About The Money” collaborator.

“Happy Birthday 2 my brother 4L King Spyda / Super Slizzy / Mr. Cleveland Ave / Thugga Thugga / The Iconic Prolific Legend himself Lil Jeff,” T.I. wrote in the caption. “Keep standing solid & Stay strong homie. Every storm will run out of rain & I can see a major comeback happening‼️

“Can’t wait for u 2 touch back down so you can go put that uggglass s### on and I can send yo musty ass back to da dressing room wit that cheap ass b####### u be wearing….Tuh. Ain’t no question or no guessing in it jack!!! YKWTFGO wit US U DIGGG. #FamilyTies. @thuggerthugger1.”

Whether or not T.I. was aware of it at the time he shared the post, his prediction for Thug’s freedom began tipping the scales toward prophetic due to the recent statement shared by the Republican Fulton County District Attorney nominee Courtney Kramer.

While it could be considered as a campaign pressure tactic, Kramer has challenged DA Fani Willis to dismiss the YSL RICO case immediately. Kramer has boldly promised to end the prosecution on her own should she beat Willis in the race for the seat for Fulton County DA.

Part of Kramer’s driving force behind the initiative is the theory that the ongoing YSL RICO trial, which is the longest in state history, is using valuable tax dollars that should be used to process backlogged rape kits from sex crime cases.

Check out T.I.’s birthday shout-out post above and peep the official press release from the district attorney nominee below.