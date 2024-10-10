T.I. Inches Closer To Retirement, Announces Final Live Performance 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T.I. is one step closer to retirement, announcing his days on the road are over, and he’ll perform at his final live show later this year.

The Atlanta rap icon discussed his plans for the future during a recent appearance on 96.1 The Beat. According to T.I., fans can see his final live concert at the Atlanta radio station’s 2024 Jingle Ball.

T.I. thanked the hosts, expressing his appreciation for “Offering me my last working gig.” After decades in the music industry, T.I. explained that he’s financially comfortable and doesn’t need to hit the stage to make a living.

“I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing,” he said before his hosts asked him to clarify his stance.

“I don’t want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for their entertainment no more,” he stated.

T.I. fans can watch his final live show at State Farm Arena on December 19. The 2024 Jingle Ball lineup includes T-Pain, Sexyy Red, Saweetie, Tinashae and Khalid.

That T.I. isn’t short of a dollar or two should come as no surprise. Last month, a court awarded him and his wife, Tiny Harris, a whopping $71 million settlement. The couple won their lawsuit against MGA Entertainment, the company that makes O.M.G. Dolls, after the jury determined some of the dolls infringed intellectual property of the OMG Girlz pop group that T.I. co-owns.

T.I. Plans One Last Album Before Retirement

Furthermore, the Trap music pioneer previously announced his intention to release one final double album.

“It’s time to evolve beyond a career as a rapper,” he said in late 2023. T.I. noted there are “a lot more people who are carrying the torch and pushing the culture forward.”

He also confirmed his upcoming double album Kill the King, with a B-side titled Kiss the King, will be his last.