T.I. Joins Nick Cannon, Eddie Griffin, Rip Micheals, Lil’ Kim, And More For April Fools Comedy Jam In Brooklyn

T.I. will be performing as comedian Tip Harris in the annual April Fools Comedy Jam next month with co-stars and fellow comics Nick Cannon, Eddie Griffin, HaHa Davis, B. Simone, Bruce Bruce and host Rip Micheals.

Micheals who also acts as the show’s producer, said he cannot wait to see how the legendary rapper fairs as a comedian in front of a Brooklyn crowd.

“I booked T.I. on the Wild N Out tour to close out the show as a musical guest and I am super excited to be the first one to bring him to New York to perform as a comedian,” he told AllHipHop. “I’ve been seeing the posts of his comedy performances in Atlanta and he did a good job at Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam in LA. I can’t wait to see him perform live at Barclays Center…and you know the BK audience don’t play.”

In the last few months, T.I. has emerged as a funny man as videos of him performing stand-up in clubs emerged.

Lil Kim will perform in front of her hometown to further strengthen the hood ties.

The comedy show had been postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Michaels brought it back as restrictions have been eased dramatically nation-wide.

The April 9, 2022 even is a part of Rip Micheals’s “Did I Go Too Far” Comedy Tour. For more on tickets, fans can go to www.aprilfoolscomedyjam.com.