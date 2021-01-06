Killer Mike, T.I. & Jermaine Dupri React To Raphael Warnock Winning Georgia Senate Race

(AllHipHop News)
Reverend Raphael Warnock is now the projected Senator-Elect from Georgia. The senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta – which was once led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – defeated Kelly Loeffler in a special run-off election for the U.S. Senate.
Tuesday’s race was called for Warnick after midnight. The 51-year-old Morehouse College graduate will become the first Black senator from the state of Georgia and the first Black Democrat to represent a southern state.
BREAKING: Raphael Warnock wins U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, NBC News projects. https://t.co/JoJRV1sEDI pic.twitter.com/KRlHyBZo79
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021
Fair Fight Action founder Stacey Abrams is getting widespread praise for her role in helping to organize voter registration and voter turnout efforts throughout the Peach State. The 2018 Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate also reached out to Hip Hop fans by appearing at the record-breaking Gucci Mane vs Jeezy Verzuz event in November.
Rappers across the country worked with Abrams, endorsed Warnock, and promoted the former public housing resident to their millions of social media followers. Specifically, Atlanta-area artists were at the forefront of trying to get Warnock – and fellow Democratic U.S. candidate Jon Ossoff – elected to Congress.
With the announcement of Warnock’s victory, a few politically-aware Hip Hop representatives from Georgia took to social media to celebrate the historic win. Michael “Killer Mike” Render was widely recognized for campaigning on Warnock’s behalf.
Congratulations to our next U.S. Senator, @ReverendWarnock. Last January, I endorsed my dear friend in his quest to serve. Soon, he will walk those august halls & cast votes as a leader with courage, justice and integrity.
God bless you and keep you in your service to us all. pic.twitter.com/lzdDxRA5zv
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 6, 2021
Killer Mike tweeted, “Thank All GA Voters who got [their] butts to the polls! I appreciate the acknowledgment.” The Run The Jewels member later added, “Georgia’s Black voters did a hell of a job as well! Bravo.”
Grand Hustle Records leader Tip “T.I.” Harris tweeted, “@ReverendWarnock declared victory. Georgia, you did it!!” So So Def Recordings founder Jermaine Dupri posted a photo of himself with Warnock to Twitter. His caption was simply a flexed biceps emoji.
As of press time, the Jon Ossoff (D) versus incumbent Senator David Perdue (R) senate race in Georgia has not been called yet. Ossoff currently leads Perdue by about 16,000 votes with mostly Democratic districts still counting ballots.
Thank All Ga Voters who got there Butts to the polls! I appreciate the acknowledgment https://t.co/oJbRzSzsM1
— Killer Mike (@KillerMike) January 6, 2021
& BIG THANK U to @ninaturner who pushed me to push the OG to endorse Stacey. It truly comes down to Nina in a BIG WAY https://t.co/MLghJQmwTM
— Killer Mike (@KillerMike) January 6, 2021
Georgia’s black voters did a hell of a job as well! Bravo https://t.co/oNSF6S5b42
— Killer Mike (@KillerMike) January 6, 2021
@ReverendWarnock declared victory. Georgia, you did it ‼️👏🏾
— T.I. (@Tip) January 6, 2021
💪🏾 @ReverendWarnock pic.twitter.com/xuURzIWUDA
— Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) January 6, 2021
LIVE: Reverend Warnock Addresses Supporters on Election Night https://t.co/3AjHzC35qy
— Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) January 6, 2021