T.I.’s Label Grand Hustle Confirms Death Of Dopeboy Ra

Grand Hustle Records mourned the death of Hustle Gang member Dopeboy Ra, who was also RaRa and Young Capone.

Atlanta area rapper Dopeboy Ra, who was a member of T.I.’s group Hustle Gang, has died. T.I.’s Grand Hustle label mourned the late rapper in an Instagram post on Wednesday (August 16).

Associates of Dopeboy Ra, who was also known as RaRa and Young Capone, became worried about him after he reportedly went missing. Word of his death began to hit social media on Tuesday (August 15). Grand Hustle confirmed his passing in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Grand Hustle family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of RaRa (formerly known as Young Capone),” the label announced. “We are sending our sincere condolences to his family, children, friends and the Atlanta community. Our Grand Hustle brother will truly be missed for his remarkable presence and effortless talent.”

Former Grand Hustle general manager Hannah Kang said she was “numb” after learning of Dopeboy Ra’s death. She shared a screenshot of their old messages on Instagram.

“Damn @dopeboyra going thru our random silly dms,” she wrote. “RIP … I’m numb. Too many deaths.”

Young Dro, J.I.D and many other members of the Atlanta Hip-Hop scene grieved the loss of Dopeboy Ra, whose real name was Rodriguez Smith. No cause of death has been revealed.