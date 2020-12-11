T.I. Getting Into The Legalized Cannabis With New Investment

(AllHipHop News)
Atlanta rapper T.I. is the latest entrepreneur to put his money into the legalized cannabis business.
According to reports, Tip is an early investor in a brand called Harvest Connect.
Harvest Connect has been in business since 2019. The business already owns and operates the CBD Store and More, which has several locations around Atlanta.
In addition to investing in the company, T.I. is planning to start marketing his own line of cannabis sometime in 2021.
“After hearing about Kevin’s vision for Harvest Connect … and their desire to focus on Georgians and underserved communities, I knew I wanted to be involved, T.I. said in a statement to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. “I believe my team and I can knock down certain barriers, helping further their vision. We’re excited to be a part of the team.”
Harvest Connect is counting on T.I.’s deep connections to help reach underserved communities in Georgia and around the nation.
According to Harvest Connect CEO Kevin Quirk the brand is still looking to raise an additional $6.5 million to fuel its expansion.
The news of T.I.’s involvement in the legalized cannabis industry comes on the heels of the launch of Jay-Z’s new brand Monogram, which is expected to reach over 90% of California consumers.