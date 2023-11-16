T.I. Opens Affordable Housing Unit On Site Of Former K-Mart He Used To Steal From  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T.I. once got caught stealing at the K-Mart that previously occupied the land where his new affordable housing complex stands.

T.I. and Tiny are giving back to their community in a major way, opening their first affordable housing development in Atlanta earlier this week.

On Tuesday (November 14), the married couple cut the ribbon at a ceremony for their affordable housing complex in the heart of the city, per WSB-TV. T.I. and Tiny partnered with the non-profit organization Greenbriar Community Development Corporation on the project, called Intrada Westside.

“The arts and entertainment industry in this city has been able to collaborate and, I guess, be profitable enough to offer the community so many things that are much needed,” T.I. explained at the opening ceremony.

T.I. intially announced the project in October 2021, revealing they were nearly halfway through completing the construction of 143 units.

“Right here used to be the old Kmart Giant Food,” T.I. said in a video unveiling the Bankhead development project. “Now we got affordable housing. 143 units going up mixed-used community… We’re about 40% done. We’re supposed to be done sometime next year.”

Although he didn’t meet the 2022 deadline, T.I. completed all 143 living spaces. The development also includes an additional 25 units specifically designated for homeless youth.

T.I. Reveals He Used To Steal From The K-Mart That Sat On The Housing Development Site

T.I. revealed a surprising connection to the site, admitting that he once got caught stealing from the K-Mart that once occupied the land where Intrada Westside now sits.

“To offset the shame that came with that, it would behove me to invest in the community by acquiring this piece of property. It’s the least I could do,” T.I. joked.

He also revealed he drew inspiration from fellow Atlanta native Killer Mike. “If everyone does a little, no one has to do a lot,” he added, quoting the Run the Jewels rapper.

Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, also attended the ceremony and paid tribute to the rapper.