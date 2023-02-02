T.I. Praises Young Thug For Expressing More Gratitude Than His Own Artists

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

N.O.R.E. sits down with the ‘Fear’ movie actor.

Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams is presently in legal purgatory as he awaits his RICO trial in Georgia. Meanwhile, Grand Hustle Records co-founder Tip “T.I.” Harris shows appreciation for the incarcerated rapper in a new interview.

The N.O.R.E.-hosted Drink Champs podcast teased a new episode featuring T.I. that will premiere on Revolt on Thursday. During the conversation, the self-proclaimed King of the South spoke about Young Thug.

T.I. reflected on a conversation he had with Thugger. The two Atlanta natives worked together on the 2014 single “About The Money” which lives on Tip’s Paperwork album. The song earned a Gold plaque from the RIAA.

“[Young Thug was] like, ‘Bro, you were the first major artist to rock with me, to believe in me,'” said T.I. on Drink Champs. “‘About The Money’ – that was a major look for him. At least, according to him. He just always expressed his gratitude. That’s more than I received from a lot of my own artists on my label that I had a hand in their career.”

Grand Hustle has signed acts such as Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Dro, B.o.B, Trae tha Truth, Killer Mike, Iggy Azalea, Yung L.A., P$C, and Doe B. The record company has released dozens of music projects over the last twenty years.

“He’s a real good dude,” added T.I. about Young Thug. “Everything that’s going around bruh, I think it’s a test. It’s a test, and it’s gonna become his testimony. All he gotta do is continue to stand tall and stay solid, and I believe God’s gonna work everything out.”