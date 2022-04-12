T.I. Returns To Comedy Stage Less Than 24 Hours After Being Booed

T.I. joked “those boos were premeditated,” as he addressed being jeered while making his return less than a day later.

T.I. proved he’s serious about his comedy, bouncing back with a return to the stage a day after getting booed at his first paid gig.

The crowd at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center wasn’t feeling the rapper turned comedian’s set at the April Fools Comedy Jam on Saturday night (Apr. 9). However, he explained he was ready to get right back to it during an interview with AllHipHop immediately following the show.

“It’s a different piece of adversity that I have been approached with overcoming,” said Tip. “And I enjoyed myself so much, I want some more… If they’ll let me go out there again, I’d go out there right now.” He added, “When s###’s too easy and there ain’t no challenge to it, I don’t care.” Click here to watch the interview.

T.I. Bounces Back

T.I. remained true to his word with a show the very next day. “Less than 24 hours later.” he wrote on instagram.” He revealed he was “back on stage. Back in arenas. Back receiving laughs, doing what I Love. Ain’t NO STOPPING dis sh*t. It’s GODS WILL… therefore it SHALL be DONE -👑”

He also added that people prefer to see stars fall from grace than continue to be great. ”*i know this ain’t worth reposting,” wrote T.I. “Ccause the world we live in rather see a star fall than seeing one continuing to shine.🤷🏽‍♂️ HaHaⓂ️afia Life,” he added.

T.I. also shared addressed being booed in another clip from his latest set exclaiming “Those boos were premeditated.”

Nonetheless, Tip remained philosophical about the jeering he received. “Life experience makes for the best material. Thank You NYC. 😈❤️‍🔥❤️‍🩹🖤 & I Love You Atlanta!!! We don’t let our losses linger… We don’t Fold We FIGHT‼️-👑 That’s the HaHaⓂ️afia WAY.😂😂😂”

There will be no stopping T.I. when it comes to his comedy or anything else.