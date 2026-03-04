T.I.’s “Let Em Know” Hits No. 1 On Urban Radio, Bigger Picture Forms

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

T.I.’s “Let Em Know” is dominating urban radio, jumping into the No. 1 position and now the song just entered the Top 40 charts.

T.I. is back on top of urban radio.

The Atlanta rap veteran’s latest single “Let Em Know” surged to No. 1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart this week after posting a significant increase in airplay. The track logged approximately 5,342 spins during the February 22–28 tracking period, jumping five spots to claim the top position.

The climb was fueled by a strong +1,248 spin increase week-over-week, showing major momentum across urban stations nationwide, per Mediabase.

Behind T.I., Belly Gang Kushington’s “Friend Do” rises two places to No. 2, continuing its steady climb. Chris Brown’s “It Depends” featuring Bryson Tiller slips one spot to No. 3, while Kehlani’s “Folded” dips to No. 4. Cardi B’s “ErrTime” holds steady at No. 5.

But Tip’s radio dominance tells only part of the story.

While “Let Em Know” is currently the most-played song on urban radio, its performance across streaming and digital platforms reveals a slightly different dynamic. On Apple Music’s U.S. Top Songs chart, the record has hovered around the Top 60, signaling respectable – but not blockbuster – streaming traction.

On Spotify, the track has generated more than 6 million streams since its release and currently pulls in hundreds of thousands of daily plays, though it sits outside the platform’s upper-tier chart positions. In contrast, the song is performing particularly well in digital sales, climbing to No. 3 on the U.S. iTunes chart and reaching No. 1 on the Hip-Hop sales chart.

That combination of strong radio airplay and digital purchases has also translated to national chart traction. The record debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 and has climbed into the mid-chart range, reflecting steady momentum as airplay continues to build.

For T.I., the success of “Let Em Know” highlights the continued influence of a veteran artist whose audience remains deeply engaged.

While newer artists often dominate streaming-first metrics, Tip’s latest single shows how radio power and legacy appeal can still push a record to the forefront.

The song is a precursor to his long-looming album, Kill The King.