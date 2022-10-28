T.I. Talks Gun Control In America

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

ATL emcee #TI speaks with #CharlamagneThaGod about the hot-button issue of firearms.

Clifford “T.I.” Harris has had several run-ins with the law. Perhaps his most infamous criminal case involved the rap star pleading guilty to federal gun charges in 2008.

T.I.’s conviction for possession of machine guns and possession of firearms by a convicted felon led to a one-year prison sentence and a $100,300 fine. A plea agreement reduced the possible maximum ten-year sentence and a $250,000 fine.

Fast forward to 2022, Tip is a free man. The 42-year-old rapper/actor appeared on Thursday night’s edition of Comedy Central’s Hell Of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God.

Charlamagne invited T.I. to take part in a panel discussion about current events. Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson and comedian Tommy Davidson also appeared on the show.

This week we have a show to remember! @tommycat, @Tip, and @ksoltisanderson will be joining our panel + a sit-down interview with legendary @stephenathome TONIGHT on #HellofAWeek. pic.twitter.com/48qu0eSJYi — Hell of A Week (@cthashow) October 27, 2022

T.I. Suggests Gun Control Is An Oxymoron

At one point, possible gun control legislation in the United States came up on Hell Of A Week. T.I. shared his personal views on the hot-button political topic that motivates many single-issue voters.

“Gun control in this country – that sounds like an oxymoron, a little bit,” stated the Grand Hustle Records co-founder. “The country was founded on firepower, who has the most ability to pose the biggest threat.”

In addition, T.I. offered, “How about more than just an ID to get [a firearm]? They already do background checks, that’s not necessarily enough because they don’t arrest for you being a crazy white person.”

Tip Addresses Gun License Policies

The Kill the King album creator seemed to be referring to the fact that Caucasians carry out the majority of large-scale gun-related tragedies in America. According to reports, white shooters conducted 53% of the mass shootings between 1982 and October 2022.

T.I. added, “As long as you have managed to bypass the legal system and you’re 21, that’s all you need. And once you get a license, with any other license you can have – whether it’s a driver’s license, a barber’s license, a CDL license – you have to renew it.”

He continued, “At a certain period of time they reevaluate whether or not you should be eligible to still have this license – are you responsible? A gun license you can get at 18 and keep it until you’re 80. And people change.”