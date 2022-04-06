T.I. Tears Into Comedian For Joke About Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Him & Wife, Tiny

T.I. denied being part of any sexual abuse case and denied any wrongdoing after a comedian made a dig at him and his wife.

T.I. is not here for the jokes about him and his wife, Tiny.

The rapper recently tore into a comedian who made a joke about the sexual abuse allegations against him and Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

A clip emerged online on Tuesday (Apr. 5) showing T.I. unloading on the comic and telling them to “shut the f*ck up.”

T.I. Lashes Out

“Listen, as many times as you joke on that s###, I’m gon’ check your m###########’ ass as long as it takes.” T.I. ranted. “N####, when you stop talking about it and playing with me and mine, I’m gonna stop saying something.”

He continued, “N####, ain’t no m###########’ case, ain’t never been no m###########’ case ’cause I ain’t did nothing wrong and my wife ain’t did nothing wrong. And if you keep on playing with me n####, I’m gonna m###########’ continue to confront you publicly, verbally…”

The comedian attempts to placate T.I. reminding him that she’s a comedian and free to make jokes before the pair hug it out onstage.

Meanwhile, the comedian shared her side of the story, adding context to what happened before T.I. began snapping at her.

Lauren Knight says she was wrapping up her hosting gig at an open mic event where T.I. had performed a 30-minute set earlier in the night. However, she claims the rapper kept cutting her off and hackling her. “It’s crazy you keep going and I can’t say nothing to you,” she said in defense of her actions. T.I. began shouting at her to “take your wig off right now.” After repeating it multiple times, she responded, “I’ll take my wig off when you speak on the allegations.” She also says nobody called him a rapist and that only T.I. took offense to her joke.

Nonetheless, she maintains she “made a joke, just like he did,” and there is no beef between her and T.I. Check out her response in full below.

Last year, prosecutors declined to purse charges against T.I. and Tiny citing the statute of limitations.