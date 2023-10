The couple’s former friend was ordered to pay a hefty sum to the Harrises.

T.I. and Tiny Harris have been embroiled in a legal battle with a former friend, Sabrina Peterson, for years. But according to Rolling Stone, the famous couple just scored a major victory against Peterson. As reporter Nancy Dillion explained in a tweet fired off Tuesday (October 17), “In a loss for Sabrina Peterson, judge ruled Tuesday she must pay T.I. and Tiny a whopping $96,703 to cover their legal bills in getting 5 of the 7 claims in Peterson’s original lawsuit dismissed T.I. and Tiny wanted $116,902. Peterson argued no fees should be granted.”

While that’s good news for the Harris family, they still have two other cases to fight. On Monday (October 16), T.I. and Tiny finally filed their answer to Peterson’s 2021 defamation lawsuit, claiming they were being truthful and had “no malice” when they branded their assault accuser a liar. Peterson accused T.I. and Tiny of harming her reputation when they denied the Hustle Gang founder once held a gun to her head and subjected women to sexual and physical abuse.

The couple reportedly waited to respond because it was only in June that California’s 2nd Appellate District “spiked” five of Peterson’s seven causes of action, leaving only defamation and invasion of privacy. The court rejected claims for intentional and negligent.

In Peterson’s complaint, she claimed Tip held a gun to her head and said, “B####, I’ll kill you” after she got into an argument with his assistant. She posted about the alleged assault on her Instagram account in January 2021 and also shared video and screen shots purportedly showing other Atlanta women accusing them of sexual and physical abuse.

T.I., Tiny and Shekinah Jones Anderson, another friend, initially responded to Peterson through social media. Tiny’s post included a photo of T.I. posing with Peterson’s 8-year-old son. She wrote in the caption, “Hold up. So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago… now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh?… You strange. Everybody know you been special.”

Just a few days later, T.I. and Tiny posted a joint statement denying Peterson’s claims. Tip then shared an Instagram video that went viral.

“Whatever we ever have done has been done with consensual adults who into what we into and like what we like,” he said at the time. “We want something, we know exactly where to go to get it. We ain’t never forced nobody, we ain’t never drugged nobody against their will. We ain’t never held nobody against their will. We never made nobody do anything. We never trafficked anything. Well, sexually traffic, anything. I ain’t ever raped nobody.”

Peterson claimed she was “inundated with harassing and threatening Instagram messages” following their remarks. She said the couple’s denials caused Peterson “to be shunned by clients” and exposed her to “hatred, ridicule, and contempt.”

But T.I. and Tiny remained defiant, saying, “tTe alleged defamatory statements attributed to defendants are true and/or substantially true. There was no malice conveyed by the publication of the allegedly defamatory statements and plaintiff is accordingly barred from recovery.”