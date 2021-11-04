T-Pain Gives Questionable “3 P’s” Advice At “Verzuz” “Call Of Duty: Vanguard” Premiere

T-Pain entertained the audience at the “Call of Duty: Vanguard” Verzuz Gamez event last night which featured a “LILS vs. BIGS” tournament.

T-Pain is trending after giving some questionable advice to the audience at the Call Of Duty: Vanguard tournament yesterday.

Last night (Nov. 3), Verzuz Gamez organized a “LILS vs. BIGS” tournament hosted by T-Pain to premiere the new game.

T-Pain began trending on Twitter after a clip was shared of one of the moments from the night. The “Bartender” wrapped up the night telling the audience, “I hope you all enjoyed the world premiere of ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard,’” before directing the crowd to: “Pre-order. Pre-load. Pre-c##”

He wasn’t quite finished yet, “Yo that’s all I’ve got for you tonight,” he said. He then wished the audience, “Peace, love and may you have three balls in the morning. I appreciate y’all.”

Other entertainment on the night came from the tournament. The “Lils” was the team made up of Lil Jon and Lil Tecca.

They were competing against the “BIGS” – Big Sean and Big Boi.

Fans of the game, Migos, were in the building and spoke to the press ahead of the event.

The trio also took to the stage to perform some of their hits.

You can watch T-Pain host the “Call of Duty: Vanguard” World Premiere Livestream in full, here.