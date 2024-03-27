T-Pain Reflects On Winning 1st Drift Competition For Nappy Boy Automotive: “I’m Having A Blast”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T-Pain might have to link up with Ryan Gosling to do the soundtrack, and stunts, for a sequel to the cult film “Drive.”

T-Pain has reached a new career milestone and can now add award-winning professional driver to his extensive résumé.

On Sunday (March 24), T-Pain shared a post on Instagram up his experience competing in a drift competition at The LZ World Tour motorsports event, which took place in Bakersfield, California at Kern Raceway. Prior to his victory, the “Buy You A Drank” hitmaker actually revealed he was dealing with a major case of the nerves because he was afraid of not being good. Low and behold, he ended up beating his opponent by literally drifting circles around the seasoned drifter, who lost control of his vehicle midway through the course.

“I WON MY FIRST EVER BATTLE!!!,” T-Pain wrote in part in the caption. “We pulled up to @thelzworldtour and put on for @nappyboyautomotive in the @rtrvehicles #C137 #Mustang I can’t thank the community enough for accepting me and helping me along the way leading up to my first battle that was also my first win. Thank you @john_wig08 and @autoextremesinc for keeping the stang tight and ready. Thank you to @rjdrifts for not absolutely ripping my door tf off like he could’ve [Crying laughing emoji] .”

He concluded, “I’m having a blast with all this man and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. BRRRRRAP!! [Peace sign emoji] [Camera emoji]: @thehunterrollins.”

T-Pain’s win at The LZ World Tour event officially cements the launch of his Nappy Boy Automotive imprint, which serves as a joint partnership with Black-owned automotive lifestyle company HertLife. Last October the Tallahassee native and HertLife delivered their catchy “Baby Got Brap” single to commemorate their joint venture.

Check out the full post above and visit the official website for Nappy Boy Automotive here.