T-Pain Shows Love To Usher After Saying The Singer’s Criticism Caused His Depression

Florida singer T-Pain was back in the headlines this week. During an interview for Netflix’s This Is Pop series, the “I’m ‘n Luv (Wit a Stripper)” performer said his mental health was negatively affected by R&B superstar Usher Raymond.

According to T-Pain, Usher expressed that the Thr33 Ringz album creator’s use of Auto-Tune “f##### up music for real singers.” Apparently, Raymond’s opinion caused T-Pain to battle depression for four years.

Once the This Is Pop clip began circulating online, many social media users started slamming Usher. T-Pain hopped on Twitter to defend the “OMG” hitmaker. He also addressed his own old tweet asking for the “temperature” on Tory Lanez.

Aight so what’s the temperature on Tory because I was just bout to drop a song with him and $. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) July 18, 2020

“I still love and respect Usher telling that story was in no way meant to disrespect that man. [People] talk s### about me 24/7 but when it comes from someone you truly respect it hits very different. I never said f### Ursh it was a drop in the ocean of s### I was already [going] through,” tweeted T-Pain on Tuesday.

He added, “And for the [people going] back 48 weeks to dig up a tweet. [Please] find something to do. That was before shawty said anything and the song never came out after I got the information I needed. Leave me out of the Stan convo thanx.”

T-Pain’s second tweet was in response to the backlash the Auto-Tune innovator received for seemingly showing support to Tory Lanez just days after news broke that the Canadian singer/rapper was under investigation for shooting Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion. T-Pain was accused of minimizing an alleged violent situation for his own profit.