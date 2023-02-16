T-Pain Shuns Auto-Tune To Showcase “Natural Voice” On New Covers Album  

T-Pain listened to his fans and is finally delivering a highly anticipated new project of cover songs featuring tracks from multiple genres.
While he is known as the king of autotune, T-Pain proved he sings with the best of them during his pared-down Tiny Desk concert nearly a decade ago.
He first hinted at the project on social media earlier this week. “Anything that T-Pain covers or remixes is always so hard,’ tweeted a fan. The two-time Grammy Award winner replied, “Buckle up cause I got an announcement coming tomorrow.”
“You’ve been asking for it and here ya go bro,” he penned on Instagram alongside the album cover art. “A T-Pain cover album to end all cover albums…..from T-Pain. “On Top Of The Covers” dropping March 17th alongside an intimate set of shows. More on that later tho 👀 … so stay tuned for more updates.”
Under the Covers will include renditions of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life,” Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show’s “Sharing The Night Together,” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.’”
In a statement, T-Pain promised to use his “natural voice,” which will be “front and centre” of the project.
“This covers album has been years in the making. I started recording this right after I won The Masked Singer (in 2019),” he revealed. “It got put on hold for a bit but now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do through (label) Nappy Boy Entertainment and this is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time.”
In addition, to support his first offering since 2019’s 1UP, T-Pain will perform two back-to-back concerts in Los Angeles on Mar. 17-18.
“LOS ANGELES!!!! Hold on to your Jheri curls,” the rapper/singer warned while sharing the event poster.