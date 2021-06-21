T-Pain Explains How Usher Sent Him Into A Four-Year Depression

T-Pain explains how Usher’s comments about auto-tuning his voice sent him into a downward spiral that lasted four years!

In a new trailer from the upcoming Netflix series This Is Pop, T-Pain talks about mental health and wellness.

T-Pain, born Faheem Rasheed Najm, revealed that he suffered from depression during what should have been one of the highest points of his career.

The clip reveals that one of his peers, singer, and songwriter Usher, told him that he “f##### up music” by using autotune on everything.

He said, “Usher was my friend. I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f##### up music.'”

At first, T-Pain shared that he thought the Atlanta artist, who has mentored numerous up-and-coming entertainers, was playing.

But the “Bartender” singer continued, “And then he was like, ‘Yeah man you really f##### up music for real singers…I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you f##### it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.'”

T-Pain, the man behinds songs like “Buy U a Drank” and “Blame It,” pinpointed this as the moment that everything changed in his life.

“That is the very moment, and I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

The This Is Pop series starts on Tuesday, June 22. The eight-part series will also feature Boyz II Men, Backstreet Boys, Babyface, Chuck D, and more.