T-Top & Tay Roc To Rap Battle Live On The Drake-Backed URLtv Caffeine Channel

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch the official trailer for the forthcoming face off.

(AllHipHop News) Drake's appreciation for battle rap culture has been well documented over the years. At one point, the international OVO superstar even teased a potential one-on-one against battle rap legend Murda Mook.

Earlier this year, news broke that Drake was teaming with Troy "Smack White" Mitchell's Ultimate Rap League in order to stream battles on Caffeine. He also launched his own "The Boy" channel on the live broadcasting platform which currently has 93,000 followers.

“I’ve always loved URL and admired what Smack and his team have been able to create, it just wasn’t easily accessible,” said Drake. “It’s exciting to be in a position where I’m able to bring Caffeine to the table and help provide URL with the tools they need to elevate the viewing experience and make it more accessible to fans."

URL is presenting a high-profile match-up this week. Maryland's Tay Roc will engage in a war of words with North Carolina's T-Top. The two socially-distancing lyricists are set to go two rounds virtually as fans from around the world will be able to watch live via Caffeine.

Last month, 10,000 viewers tuned it to watch URL’s first-ever remote battle featuring K-Shine and Nu Jerzey Twork. An average URLtv live battle on Caffeine reportedly brings in more than 100,000 viewers. The channel has 176,000 followers at the moment.

"URL Presents: T-Top vs. Tay Roc" hosted by Smack White and Jay Blac is scheduled for Friday, May 8 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. To sign-up for Caffeine for free visit www.caffeine.tv. Besides Drake, other celebrities with Caffeine channels include Offset, Doja Cat, and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

