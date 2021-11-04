Take Back The Mic Launches Interactive Festival

The Take Back The Mic Interactive Festival will feature guests such as Deepak Chopra and Baratunde Thurston.

Derrick Ashong’s TBTM Studios will host the Take Back The Mic Interactive Festival on November 5-7.

The event will stream from the island of Mauritius in East Africa. Fans can watch the festivities for free on Take Back The Mic’s official website and the TBTM app, which is available to download on the Apple and Google Play stores.

“Connecting the Continents and Connecting the Culture” is the theme for the Take Back The Mic Interactive Festival. The event will examine how this is accomplished through music, television, film, design and technology.

Renowned spiritual guru Deepak Chopra will open the event with a guided meditation. Day one of the festival will explore the topic “Where is the Future From?”

Acclaimed author Baratunde Thurston, who wrote the New York Times bestseller How To Be Black, will deliver a keynote speech on November 6. The second day of the festival features “Untapped Resources” as its subject.

The final day of the interactive extravaganza is centered around the question “Who Speaks for You?” Mustafa Shakir, who stars in Netflix’s upcoming live adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, will be one of the special guests for day three.

Take Back The Mic’s first virtual festival will conclude with the premiere of The Mic: Africa’s second season. The show is a cultural competition and documentary series showcasing Africa’s emerging rappers, singers, DJs and more.

Register for the Take Back The Mic Interactive Festival here.