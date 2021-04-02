Takeoff Beats Rape Charge Due To Insufficient Evidence

(AllHipHop News)
Migos member Takeoff received some good news.
He will not be facing legal ramifications for an alleged rape charge raised against him in 2020.
Last August, the “Versace Versace” rapper was accused of taking advantage of a young lady while partying.
But because of insufficient evidence, those charges were dropped, according to L.A. County District Attorney’s office.
His attorney, Drew Findling, told TMZ, “The allegations were patently and provably false.”
Despite not having evidence, that is not what Jane Doe said last year. Her side of the story noted that they were chilling at a Los Angeles party, he started to make her feel weird, and then he took advantage of her.
She maintains her story and will be taking him to court in a civil lawsuit.
Fans seem to not be buying it and believe that there might be a family flaw permeating the group.
On Twitter one person captioned, “That whole group is weird asf. Quavo beating on women, offset cheating and is a felon, and Takeoff is accused of r*ping someone. They all need help and I hope Saweetie is ok.”
Some don’t care about none of that … they only want to hear new music.
