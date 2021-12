Migos group member TakeOff is offering one lucky fan the opportunity to travel into outer space with him through a new NFT promotion with Apes in Space!

Everybody is getting into the NFT game and it seems that Migos member TakeOff has just stepped into the “space” in a brand new way.

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper is offering one NFT owner a chance to meet him and travel with him into space. The announcement was made on social media from the official @NFT profile and has many of its 933K fans skyrocketing for the opportunity to travel the stars with the stars.“

The @apesinspace.io project will take one of their NFT owners to space alongside @yrntakeoff,” he captions. “One lucky owner will get to meet Takeoff in real-life and join him on a journey to

space.”

The sale for the NFT opportunity starts its pre-sale on Sunday, December 5th for whitelisted members. There will be approximately 2,000 spots available for them. The actual sale starts on Monday, December 6th.

On the Apes In Space website, it describes the NFT for potential buyers.

“One lucky Apes in Space holder will join Takeoff on a real-life space journey. The lucky owner will get to meet the Migos rapper in person and become the first person to orbit in space with one of the most talented artists in the space.”

Apes and TakeOff are also offering VIP concert tickets to a future Migos concert, $25,000 in Ethereum, and a chance to own a piece of land somewhere in the metaverse.

Are you interested in going whipping through the galaxy with the Atlanta native? Let us know in the comments.