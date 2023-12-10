Takeoff Pursued For Sexual Assault Lawsuit Despite Death And His Mom Could Be Liable

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The woman who filed a lawsuit alleging that the late rapper Takeoff sexually assaulted her in 2020, two years before his death, is seeking to substitute the rapper’s mother, Titiana Davenport, as the defendant in the suit.

The original complaint was filed in August 2020 in Los Angeles Superior Court. The woman accused Takeoff of sexual assault during a party in an Encino home on June 23, 2020.

The plaintiff’s lawsuit details how Takeoff allegedly made several advances on the night of the incident, which she rejected. Despite making it clear that she was not interested, the lawsuit alleges that the rapper followed her into a bedroom and forced himself on her.

He vehemently denied the allegations, and the L.A. County District Attorney’s office declined to press charges due to insufficient evidence.

The Migos rapper was tragically shot to death on November 1, 2022, at a Houston bowling alley before the lawsuit could be resolved.

Last week, attorneys representing the woman filed court papers demanding that Takeoff’s mom, acting as the administrator of her son’s estate, replace her late son in the lawsuit.

In June, Davenport had already filed a $1 million wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, the venue where her son was killed.

This lawsuit claims negligence on the part of the venue and its associated business entities for failing to provide a safe and secure environment, leading to her son’s death at the party.

The lawsuit does not name any individuals directly associated with Takeoff’s shooting, including Patrick Clark, the man criminally charged with his murder.

Clark is accused of firing multiple gunshots into a crowd, fatally striking Takeoff.

Davenport, as Takeoff’s surviving parent and administrator of his estate, is seeking compensation for a range of damages, including mental anguish, pain and suffering, medical and funeral expenses, loss of companionship, and loss of earning capacity.